First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,870 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,040 shares of company stock worth $2,072,735. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 76,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,967. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

