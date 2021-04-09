First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

