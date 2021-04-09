First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

