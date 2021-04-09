First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:SKYY)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $100.19. 283,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 549,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.