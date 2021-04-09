First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 945.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.11% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $39,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $67.88 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.