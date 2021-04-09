First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.17 and last traded at $82.05. 732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.