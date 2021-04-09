First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Trading Up 1.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.04 and last traded at $151.94. Approximately 81,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 343,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.70.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.