First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 23,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 39,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.