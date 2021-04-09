First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $67.14. Approximately 386,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 987,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

