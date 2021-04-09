First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NYSEARCA:RDVY) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.87. Approximately 640,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 774,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

