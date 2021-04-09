First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.88. Approximately 53,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 77,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

