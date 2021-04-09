First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:RFAP) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.99. 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.