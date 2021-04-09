First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 1,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

