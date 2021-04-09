First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.