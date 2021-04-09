Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.