Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.23. 17,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,119. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $5,382,148 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

