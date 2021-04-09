FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.69. 13,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 19,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.