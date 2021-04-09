FLO (FLO) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. FLO has a total market cap of $15.73 million and $75,353.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 143.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

