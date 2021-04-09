FLO Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. FLO has a market cap of $16.72 million and $84,021.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

