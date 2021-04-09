Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $747.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $747.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $762.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

FND stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

