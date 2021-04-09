Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $35.71

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Flow has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $68.64 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $35.71 or 0.00061134 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

