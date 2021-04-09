Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $27,118.67

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $27,118.67 and approximately $527.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

