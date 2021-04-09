Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FLGZY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,200. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

