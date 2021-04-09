FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,085. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. FMC has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

