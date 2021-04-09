FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0996 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $114,792.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,841,843 coins. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

