Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FTV traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 48 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998. Foresight VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 62 ($0.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.65. The company has a market capitalization of £98.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.88.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to make investments in unquoted or alternative investment market (AiM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in ordinary shares, planned exit shares and infrastructure shares. The investment objective of the ordinary shares fund is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

