Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.70 Per Share

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON FTV traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 48 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,998. Foresight VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 62 ($0.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.65. The company has a market capitalization of £98.86 million and a PE ratio of 17.88.
Foresight VCT Company Profile
