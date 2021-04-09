Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.
FRTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
