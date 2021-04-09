Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

FRTA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

