Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.79

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.79 and traded as high as C$55.22. Fortis shares last traded at C$54.92, with a volume of 1,415,062 shares changing hands.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

Get Fortis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9382575 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

Fortis Company Profile (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.