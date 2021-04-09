Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Sells $44,500.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Dawson James lifted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

