Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.78

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 21977928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

