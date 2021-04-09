Fortress Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 12,193 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 1,016 call options.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 21,977,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIO shares. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

