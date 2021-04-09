Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FVIVU)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.02. 1,235,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FVIVU)

There is no company description available for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV.

