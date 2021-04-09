ForTube (FOR) Trading Up 61.3% Over Last Week

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $59.88 million and approximately $105.80 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ForTube has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

