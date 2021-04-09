Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of FOJCY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.