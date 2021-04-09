Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 26,060 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 286.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 220,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

