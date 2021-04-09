Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Apache by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Apache by 0.5% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

NASDAQ APA traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 122,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

