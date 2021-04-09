Foundation Resource Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

TNP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,852. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

