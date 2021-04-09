Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 13,806 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 122,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.48.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

