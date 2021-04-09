Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 26,104 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,323 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 3.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916,508. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

