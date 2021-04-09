Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,271 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 425,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,600,105. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.