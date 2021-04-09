Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $5,775,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

