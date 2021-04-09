Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 17,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.