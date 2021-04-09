Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after acquiring an additional 498,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,184,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

