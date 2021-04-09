Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,902 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises about 2.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Federated Hermes worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,043. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,332,570.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

