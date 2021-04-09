Foundation Resource Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,323 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 3.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.18. 499,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,916,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

