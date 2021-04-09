Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,155 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. HP makes up about 2.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.59. 88,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,283,274. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.