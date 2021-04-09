Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $11.45 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for about 2.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 17,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,557. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

