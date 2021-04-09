Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $11.79 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,902 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up about 2.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Federated Hermes worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $386,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 118,903 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 229,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,043. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $309,424.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

