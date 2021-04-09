Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for about 3.2% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 78.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,134,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 461,865 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. 33,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,543. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

