Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 819,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.